AEW News: Major Storyline Involving Bobby Fish May Not Happen

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish have not been on AEW programming since the August 3rd edition of Dynamite. They attacked the Young Bucks, seemingly setting into motion a major storyline involving the Undisputed Elite and OG Elite.

However, the storyline hasn't really been built up beyond that attack. The Young Bucks moved into the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship tournament with Kenny Omega, with little mention of the incident being made.

This isn't entirely offputting. AEW tends to build its storylines over an extended period of time rather than go immediately into the payoff. However, recent reports have cast doubt about whether the storyline will actually occur.