The Director was seemingly in high spirits in her Sunday Instagram story after winning a long-fought custody battle against her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. In the picture, the 38-year-old threw a hand in the air with a huge smile on her face.

She won the custody battle as the judge dismissed her ex-fiancé’s petition to have their children live in Brooklyn, New York. The judge ruled that the children's home state is California, where Wilde lives.

Wilde enjoyed the day outdoors with one of her kids in London and took a ride on a purple scooter. The star had two children with her ex-partner, Otis,8, and Daisy, 5.