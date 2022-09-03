Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Wardrobe In A Bikini Pose

Miley has made 2022 headlines for continuing her 2021-commenced gig as an ambassador for luxury designer Gucci, where she began promoting fragrances and has since bumped herself up to all-around ambassador.

Of the brand's floral scents, Miley stated: "I think, the natural awareness that flowers do have to thrive and to be seasonal, and knowing that being seasonal is okay, knowing that there’s a prime time for your beauty, for you to thrive, and there’s a time for you to be more discreet. I just think that I resonate with the Flora Fantasy in a way that I didn’t know."