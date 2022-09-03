Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Wardrobe In A Bikini Pose

Miley Cyrus is showing off her fit figure in a skimpy bikini, and fans haven't forgotten the photo. The 29-year-old pop star continues to make headlines for looking trim as she proves that her combo of outdoor hikes and yoga work - this image showed the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker out in the desert and poolside as she flaunted her sensational body. Miley stunned the camera in a tiny pair of black bikini bottoms, pairing them with a cropped white tank top that afforded a mismatched finish. The blonde posed all cheeky with her mouth a little open.

Not Just Bikinis

Miley has made 2022 headlines for continuing her 2021-commenced gig as an ambassador for luxury designer Gucci, where she began promoting fragrances and has since bumped herself up to all-around ambassador.

Of the brand's floral scents, Miley stated: "I think, the natural awareness that flowers do have to thrive and to be seasonal, and knowing that being seasonal is okay, knowing that there’s a prime time for your beauty, for you to thrive, and there’s a time for you to be more discreet. I just think that I resonate with the Flora Fantasy in a way that I didn’t know."

A Touching Meaning

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Cyrus revealed a personal connection to Gucci's scents, as she recalled the sad loss of her grandmother. The "Midnight Sky" hitmaker continued:

"When it comes to what the Flora Fantasy meant to me, again I started talking to Alessandro in October of 2020, and I had lost my grandmother. Part of her identity to all of us, her grandkids, was floral, because honey, she WORE it. The wallpaper was floral, the couch, everything. In her dying days that was how we knew we could get her to light up with life, was flowers, and flowers can represent so many elements of life."

Building Up Her Music

It was #ATTENTION earlier this year as Miley released new beats via her Attention: Miley Live album. The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus told her Instagram followers: "On 4/29 I’m adding MORE songs to the #ATTENTION live album! Including Angels Like You, which was added to the set the night before inspired by the fans below my hotel room in Bogota singing it ALL NIGHT LONG! Woke up to Angels being #1 in Colombia! Love you all so much! This record is for you! 🖤"

Living Her Best Life

Miley continues to enjoy success via her music and endorsements - while she's been a little less active on Instagram this summer, fans can only assume she's having fun.

