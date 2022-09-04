Most people would be honored and thrilled, at the very least, to have Rihanna give them her phone number. But when it came to a chance encounter Sophia Bush had with the singer and beauty maven, the actress seems to have missed out on what could've been a solid friendship with her.
'What Is Wrong With Me?': Sophia Bush Admits She 'Ghosted' Rihanna On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Sophia Bush Looked Back On Her Initial Meeting With Rihanna On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
While appearing on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube, Sophia Bush, known for her roles in One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die, and, more recently, Good Sam, told host Drew Barrymore about her initial connection with Rihanna.
"Years ago, when I was doing One Tree Hill, my character was becoming a fashion designer. So I was like coming to fashion week here and meeting with all these people and learning about how they do what they do for research, and I went to this dinner," she recalled.
Rihanna Told Sophia Bush She Was A Fan Of 'One Tree Hill'
Upon arriving at the dinner, Bush was met with Rihanna, who was also in attendance.
"And Rihanna comes to this dinner, and we sit next to each other, and she’s like, ‘Your show’s cool,’ we’re chatting, I’m dying," Bush admitted.
But it didn't end there. Rihanna gave Bush her number and hoped to stay connected with her.
Sophia Bush Said On 'The Drew Barrymore Show' That She Never Reached Out To Rihanna After Their Friendly Exchange
"She gives me her phone number, which I input in my Blackberry at the time, and I never text her. And then that photo you showed [of her and Rihanna], I saw her at an event years later, and she was like, ’How have you been? I never heard from you,’" Bush continued.
Understandably, Bush was horrified at the idea that she had "ghosted" such a major celebrity.
Sophia Bush Didn't Know What She Should Text Rihanna
According to Bush, she truly didn't know what she should say to Rihanna after being given her phone number. So, rather than saying something awkward, she opted against saying anything at all.
"I was like, ‘Oh my God. I ghosted Rihanna. What is wrong with me?’ But I just, I’m like, what am I gonna text her? Like, ‘Hey girl.’ What? I don’t know how to talk to her," she confessed.