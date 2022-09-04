'What Is Wrong With Me?': Sophia Bush Admits She 'Ghosted' Rihanna On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

While appearing on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube, Sophia Bush, known for her roles in One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die, and, more recently, Good Sam, told host Drew Barrymore about her initial connection with Rihanna.

"Years ago, when I was doing One Tree Hill, my character was becoming a fashion designer. So I was like coming to fashion week here and meeting with all these people and learning about how they do what they do for research, and I went to this dinner," she recalled.