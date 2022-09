Amidst settling in New York City for college, Leni spent time with her biological father, Seal, at the US Open in their first public sighting in a while. The duo was at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to watch Serena Williams play her last match.

Klum wore loose-fitted clothes - baggy denim pants and a black t-shirt - then packed her hair into a ponytail. On the other hand, Seal wore white pants, a grey t-shirt, and a bucket hat.

Although she's in school now, Leni followed in her mother's footsteps and is pursuing a career in fashion.