Brie Larson Is All Smiles On Vacation In A Bikini

At only 32 years old, Brie Larson has officially made it in Hollywood and is only adding more great roles to her already impressive resume. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner has a plum role in not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel, but she has now entered The Fast & The Furious franchise in a role that debuts in less than a year.

Plus, with more than 7 million followers on her Instagram account, her fans are always eagerly awaiting whatever she posts next, from behind-the-scenes photos on the set to glamourous red carpet shots and relaxation shots of her on vacation. Brie has entered our worlds, and we simply cannot get enough!

Brie Hits Up Nature In Bikini

Brie is hitting up nature and is doing so in the smallest of bikinis! Looking fit and trim in black and pink bikini bottoms paired with a purple peekaboo top, Brie is all smiles and seems to enjoy a hike in the great outdoors. The buff actress, who is famous for her workout routine and work in the MCU, loves her relaxation times and has plenty of photos of herself posing outdoors on her account. These hikes are doing wonders for her physique, and her penchant for mixing up her workout routine is what gets her the results and such a buff body!

Brie Was Homeschooled

Brie Larson
Shutterstock | 2914948

Like many child actors, Brie was also one that got educated at home by her parents. They supported her early dreams of Hollywood work, encouraging her ambitions and insisting that she be properly educated for the real world. So, when she was not on set, Brie was busy hitting the books!

Brie Was Cast On A Critically Acclaimed Television Show

Brie Larson
Shutterstock | 183427688

Back in 2009, Brie was cast as the daughter of the titular Tara in the critically lauded United States of Tara. The series was a bit of a breakthrough role for Larson, and she appeared on the show for two years, ending her stint in 2011.

Life After Oscar Really Ramped Up For Brie

Brie Larson
Shutterstock | 2914948

After winning an Oscar for Room, Brie was one of Hollywood's most sought-after young actresses, and soon had her pick of plum roles. One of the first notable ones was in King Kong: Skull Island alongside Samuel. L. Jackson. Later, she was cast in her biggest role yet as Captain Marvel and then led the Avengers in subsequent MCU movies.

