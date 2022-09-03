Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Sexy Floral Bikini!

Bebe Rexha, at 33 years old, seems to be on top of the world. In the last few years, she has been at the top of the pop charts as a bona fide hitmaking songwriter and singer. The multi-talent is really only getting started and has slowly but surely ramped up her resume with an impressive assortment of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the recording industry.

From Eminem and Rihanna and more, there are few big names in the pop world that she has yet to be associated with or that she won't be soon enough. With more than 10.7 million followers on her Instagram account alone, Rexha has seen her popularity and name recognition soar as more people find out who she is and what she brings to the table.

Aside from being a proper pop star with considerable range, she is also gaining traction as a bit of a fashionista, known for wearing daring clothes that play up her sex appeal and curves. As a role model for women not a size 2, she takes femininity to new heights and in her own lane.

Bebe Rexha Comes Through In Rose Print Bikini

Alright, Bebe, come through!

The diva is giving us all the fever in her rose-printed bikini with a matching sarong that serves the glamour and sex appeal that is expected from the pop singer. The beach doesn't stand a chance with Bebe serving the camera some seriously sultry looks. And if anyone needs further proof that Bebe is comfortable with her body, there is no need to look any further. Bebe is that babe!

Bebe, The Bumble Bee!

Bebe Rexha
Shutterstock | 673594

With her real name being Bleta, Bebe may have her nickname, but her Albanian heritage links her name back to the word for bumble bee, and Bebe is proof positive of the bumble bee that could!

A 'Monster' Of A Grammy!

Bebe Rexha
Shutterstock | 262339848

Bebe aimed for the stars and caught lightning in a bottle when she wrote the Grammy winner 'The Monster' for Eminem and Rihanna. The song catapulted her to fame, and she has yet to look back! What a great start to a career!

Bebe's Other Collaborations

Bebe Rexha
Shutterstock | 842245

Bebe didn't stop with Eminem and Rihanna, however. She is now an established songwriter and has penned hits for Selena Gomez, Martin Garrix, Tinashe, and Nick Jonas.

