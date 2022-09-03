Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In A Sexy Floral Bikini!

Bebe Rexha, at 33 years old, seems to be on top of the world. In the last few years, she has been at the top of the pop charts as a bona fide hitmaking songwriter and singer. The multi-talent is really only getting started and has slowly but surely ramped up her resume with an impressive assortment of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the recording industry.

From Eminem and Rihanna and more, there are few big names in the pop world that she has yet to be associated with or that she won't be soon enough. With more than 10.7 million followers on her Instagram account alone, Rexha has seen her popularity and name recognition soar as more people find out who she is and what she brings to the table.

Aside from being a proper pop star with considerable range, she is also gaining traction as a bit of a fashionista, known for wearing daring clothes that play up her sex appeal and curves. As a role model for women not a size 2, she takes femininity to new heights and in her own lane.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.