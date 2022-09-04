Gwen Stefani To Appear As Lead Guest on 'Late Night'

Gwen has decided to try a new look leaving her signature red lipstick. The singer has been rocking the red lips look since the late '80s. The Rich Girl artist has now changed her look and talked about her glam evolution. Gwen changed her look and decided to try soft shades like baby pink and nude in the magazine shoot for LuisaViaRoma.

Per Us Weekly, she stated that she has left her "comfort zone of red lips" and explained she wants to look good at any age, noting that "The magic is in the makeup." Gwen talked about how the face changes with age and how people try new things to look different and still maintain looking the best. She revealed that she would collaborate with great makeup artists to try new things, "and it was fun to find different shades that worked."