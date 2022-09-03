Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Is Off To College, Talks New Season Of ‘Making The Cut’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

If juggling two syndicated TV shows weren’t hard enough, Heidi now has to deal with her daughter Leni Klum, 18, taking off into the world unsupervised and untethered. The former supermodel wasn’t shy about revealing that she called Leni "every two hours" on the weekend after she moved to New York City for college.
Klum said Leni didn’t pick up the phone or call her back when she rang her several times, which got her extremely worried. "Today, she had her first day in college," Klum told Corden. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I called, and normally she picks up, and then three, four hours I don't hear anything. And I'm already like, my head is going, 'Where is she, what is she doing, why is she not answering.' Already the worrying is starting."
"I had called this weekend like, every two hours I called again, and I'm like, 'Why don't you just call me back?'" Klum continued. "Now I want the number of the roommate so that I can bug the roommate if she doesn't pick up."