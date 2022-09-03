Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Is Off To College, Talks New Season Of ‘Making The Cut’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

For those who weren’t up to speed with her other TV show gig, Klum described the concept as one that keeps getting a fresh swing every year with a range of talents across the globe.

“Well, it’s a design competition show, and we have ten amazing designers from all around the world,” she told James. “Because we get seen in 260 countries around the world, and every winning look basically [gets] reproduced and can be sold on Amazon fashion, [if] you guys all love it.”

“It’s amazing and so much fun … what is different is these people make it different, the premise is always the same because it’s a design completion show but they just make it so different because they come from different walks of life and different parts of the world so they bring the newness every year,” she continued.