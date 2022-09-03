Justin Verlander And Wife Kate Upton Recreate Iconic Moment In Tribute To Olivia Newton

There have been numerous reports of athletes hooking up with supermodels. As a result, it's no surprise that Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Hollywood supermodel/actress Kate Upton are having a romantic relationship.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are a cute celebrity couple. Verlander and Upton have been married for about five years and have been together for over nine years. Both are experts in their fields. In November 2018, the couple celebrated their first anniversary, just days before the birth of their daughter Genevieve on November 7.

Iconic Shoot In Memory Of Olivia Newton

So sad to hear about the passing of @therealonj yesterday… she inspired so many of us for so many years. Forever an icon! 🤍

Following the death of Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, devised an ingenious way to pay tribute. Kate shared an Instagram photo with Justin in which the two imitated Olivia and John Travolta's iconic appearance in the romantic musical comedy "Grease" (1978). Kate nailed the look and looked precisely like Olivia's character Sandy.

Throwback With The Most

Of course,  no Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is more iconic than Kate Upton, except for a few other legends.

During her modeling career, Upton has appeared in the magazine six times. She's one of the most well-known models graced the SI Swimsuit pages, having appeared on three covers and in a body paint shoot. Three weeks ago, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a "Throwback Thursday."

Who Does Squats In The Pool?

Kate Upton repeatedly demonstrates that she is super toned solely because she spends significant time sweating it out at the gym. Although she works out hard in the gym, she also works out in the pool because she and her gym instructor have decided to experiment with different methods of staying fit.

Kate Is A Proud Wife

Last month, Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, attended All-Star Weekend with their daughter, Genevieve. As a supportive wife, she shared a photo of herself and her husband with a caption that praised him.

Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️

