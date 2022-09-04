Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku Lists Miami House for $3.3 Million

With the price Njoku is asking for, it isn't surprising to know that the house also has a second floor. The primary suite is located there, and you can find a private balcony, a bath with elements of a spa, and closets that make you feel like you are in a boutique. Those who love art will be interested to know that the bedroom also includes a beautiful mural on one of the walls.
After all of what we mentioned, you can guess that the house could only be described as a white one with a modern exterior. The landscaping there is tropical, and it's accompanied by a long heated pool. There is also a spa.
Another pro of the property is how it has its own garage, but it can fit only one car.
The exact location of this beautiful house is in the North Miami Beach neighborhood, Skylake. With the beauty of the house and how close the neighborhood is to shopping areas, it won’t be long before it has a new, and very lucky, owner.