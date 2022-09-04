Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku Lists Miami House for $3.3 Million

The real estate market is active more than ever, with celebrities selling and buying properties each new day. Even NFL players have their own deals in the market.

The latest one to join these deals is David Njoku, who is looking to sell his home in Miami, FL, for $3.3 million.

Before we tell you more about the house, we assure you that Njoku won’t face any problems with buying a new house instead of the one he listed.