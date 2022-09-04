Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku Lists Miami House for $3.3 Million

Young David Njoku smiling
Shutterstock | 4559857

Sports
Salma Ahmed

The real estate market is active more than ever, with celebrities selling and buying properties each new day. Even NFL players have their own deals in the market.

The latest one to join these deals is David Njoku, who is looking to sell his home in Miami, FL, for $3.3 million.

Before we tell you more about the house, we assure you that Njoku won’t face any problems with buying a new house instead of the one he listed.

The Latest

RHOA's Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors Daughter Is Pregnant

'I Get Nothing Out Of Sharing All Of This': Britney Spears Opens Up About Declining Oprah's Interview

'What Is Wrong With Me?': Sophia Bush Admits She 'Ghosted' Rihanna On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

AEW News: Major Storyline Involving Bobby Fish May Not Happen

NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In Myles Turner And Buddy Hield Trade

New Deal, New Me

David Njoku taking a selfie with fans
Akron Beacon Journal | Jeff Lange

In case you aren't very familiar with Njoku, then we can start by telling you that he is Cleveland Browns’ tight end.

He was first drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Before that, he played college football at the University of Miami.

Njoku won’t find it difficult to buy a new home, especially with his $56.75 million contract extension, which he and the Browns agreed on in May. This extension includes $28 million in guaranteed money with an $11.4 million signing bonus. Plus, he will also receive $17 million guaranteed at signing.

It won’t be long before Njoku finds a new and better property.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

A Good One

David Njoku's living room in his Miami house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The fact that Njoku is looking to sell his Miami house doesn't mean that it isn't in good shape. According to the $3.3 million he is asking for, the home is definitely great.

Njoku first bought the property in 2020 for $1.6 million, and the increase in the selling price is not a surprise with how the real estate market is these days.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

How It Looks Like

The dining area in David Njoku's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Njoku’s Miami house was originally built in 1962, but its age didn't affect its appearance. The house listing describes it as a “one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece.” Yeah, that’s enough proof that it still looks good.

The property has more than enough space as it covers 4,771 square feet. With this space, it isn't a surprise to know that the house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

No one can ignore the small details that make it even more valuable. The house has marble flooring, vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. It also has high-end flooring and recessed lighting; both of them, plus the white walls in the house contrast well with dark brown wood accents. You can easily imagine how good it looks.

More Good Qualities

David Njoku's kitchen in his Miami house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The fascinating details of the house don’t stop at what we just mentioned. It also has an open floor plan that features a living room with its own fireplace and built-ins. This living room flows into the backyard.

Then we move on to Njoku’s dining area, which is topped with a glitzy pendant light. This dining area sits adjacent to a gourmet kitchen.

The beauty of the house continues to show in how its kitchen is equipped with a large island, and it also has a built-in breakfast bar with seating included.

The Rest Of The House

David Njoku's bedroom with a mural on one wall
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

With the price Njoku is asking for, it isn't surprising to know that the house also has a second floor. The primary suite is located there, and you can find a private balcony, a bath with elements of a spa, and closets that make you feel like you are in a boutique. Those who love art will be interested to know that the bedroom also includes a beautiful mural on one of the walls.

After all of what we mentioned, you can guess that the house could only be described as a white one with a modern exterior. The landscaping there is tropical, and it's accompanied by a long heated pool. There is also a spa.

Another pro of the property is how it has its own garage, but it can fit only one car.

The exact location of this beautiful house is in the North Miami Beach neighborhood, Skylake. With the beauty of the house and how close the neighborhood is to shopping areas, it won’t be long before it has a new, and very lucky, owner.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.