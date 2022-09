Rodgers was far from satisfied with his receivers' efforts during preseason and training camp. He openly called them out for all the dropped passes and poor route-running, claiming that he felt bad for Jordan Love and that they won't last for long in the league if they don't fix those issues.

That kind of tough love could also be a message to the front office, as we know Rodgers often takes a passive-aggressive approach when he wants something to get done.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three veteran wideouts they could target.