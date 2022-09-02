Nancy Pelosi Slams 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' For Opposing Abortion: 'It's Sinful'

The Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a woman's right to abortion, has sparked a wave of protests and legislative action.

Democratic-controlled states and local governments have taken matters into their own hands, while congressional Democrats have promised to codify Roe, provided they win enough seats in the upcoming midterms.

According to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Republican attempts to outlaw abortion are an "assault" on American women.