Christina Aguilera Poses In Pink And Black Bikini

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Christina Aguilera is one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. With a voice considered by many to be one of the best of her, the 41-year-old has made quite a name for herself in the music industry and has expanded her empire by appearing in movies and hosting television shows.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' singer has proven she was worthy of all the accolades she has received over the years. She refuses to rest on her laurels, currently reconnecting with her Latinx fans with new albums and singles for the year. With such a varied and extensive career, there are some facts about Xtina that her fans may have overlooked over the years.

Thanks to her 8.4 million Instagram fans, there are always ways to keep up with the singer, and her fashion game is still top-notch!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

RHOA's Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors Daughter Is Pregnant

Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku Lists Miami House for $3.3 Million

'I Get Nothing Out Of Sharing All Of This': Britney Spears Opens Up About Declining Oprah's Interview

'What Is Wrong With Me?': Sophia Bush Admits She 'Ghosted' Rihanna On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

AEW News: Major Storyline Involving Bobby Fish May Not Happen

Fever Time

Christina is pretty in black and pink, giving her fans all the fever in a two-piece bikini that shows off her curves and summer tan. With a crest of laurels on her head and her blonde tresses cascading off her shoulders, Xtina is ready for the summer season and looks like she is enjoying a bit of rest away from her busy schedule as a wife, mother, and mini-mogul.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Christina's Career Is Massive

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 842245

Lest anyone forget, Christina has some considerable skin in the music game, with eight albums to her credit so far, with most of them hitting the top ten on the charts, particularly the first two, which cemented her fame and hailed her as a true vocal powerhouse alongside P!nk and Jessica Simpson at the time. She is now famous for lending her voice as a judge on 'The Voice', where she counsels other new singers looking to attain the fame she has had over her career.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Christina's Japanese Ties

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 921176

With a father in the army, Xtina spent a lot of time traveling to different countries. She went from Texas, New Jersey, and New York in the United States, but she also spent time in Japan for a couple of years until her parents separated.

Christina, The Actress

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 167542784

She is most famous for her singing voice, but before she gained fame as a singer, she started as an actress on The Mickey Mouse Club, working alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.