'I Didn't Fit in Anywhere': Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle On Growing Biracial

Meghan has no qualms discussing important issues affecting women, race, and culture on her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex invited pop icon Mariah as her second guest on August 30, discussing the “duality of diva” and the negative meaning surrounding the label.

During the talk, Meghan and Mariah found common ground in their experiences growing up as biracial and shared some of those experiences with all of us. The Suits star spoke on her experience of being treated as neither white nor black but somewhere in between.