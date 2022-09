The new film, which has a lot in common with the director's I Love You, Man, stars Kevin as Sonny. He plays a father who has been a stay-at-home parent for the past few years while his wife Regina Hall, starring as Maya, works as an architect.

But when his wife takes the kids on vacation, and he has some "Me Time" for the first time in years, he reunites with his old best friend Huck (Mark) for a crazy weekend that almost destroys his life.

It turns out that Huck is still a huge party animal who frequently dresses casually and has organized a birthday party in the desert in the style of Burning Man. But what if Sonny really needs this?