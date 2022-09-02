Police Face Backlash For Delaying Information Release Concerning Missing 14-Year-Old Girl In California

Martinez-Estrada was last seen on August 8, 2022, in the area of the 2700 block of 77th Avenue in Oakland around 3:30 PM. On the day that she vanished, she was wearing a blue sweater and red ripped jeans.

According to the missing person bulletin that was issued by the City of Oakland, Martinez-Estrada, who is a Hispanic female, is 5'4" and 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Her date of birth is October 27, 2007. It has also been noted that she may also go by a different spelling of her name: Lizzy.

Besides what she was wearing at the time she was last seen, it is unclear if law enforcement officials have any additional information that could bring Martinez-Estrada home. At this time, they have not released if they are looking into specific people or circumstances surrounding her disappearance. It has also not been released whether or not the teenager was seen on any surveillance footage from the area or if they have any eyewitness accounts of what took place that day.