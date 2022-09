Kyle Wright continues to make a strong case for NL Cy Young after recording his league-leading 17th win, this time vs. the Colorado Rockies.

The 2017 first-round pick boasts a 17-5 record with a 2.85 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 150 strikeouts, and 43 walks on 25 starts and 154.2 IP, and looks far from the struggling pitcher he was just last season.