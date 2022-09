The Boston Red Sox got a much-needed lift from Xander Bogaerts and a 113 mph grand slam to give his team a 5-0 lead before the Minnesota Twins got right back into the game.

Matt Barnes held on and got the save to clinch a 6-5 win and prevent a sweep at Target Field. The Red Sox, however, once again dug themselves in a hole after being in control of the game after another solid performance from Michael Wacha.