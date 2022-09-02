Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Slinky Dress Hugging All Her Curves

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is stunning in a slinky and floor-length dress as she proves she can rock red carpet looks like the rest of them. The former alpine skier might be making headlines for rocking swimwear amid her new eyewear collab right now, but it was dress vibes earlier this year as she attended a high-profile event. Sharing photos to her Instagram, the ex to golfer Tiger Woods sizzled at the ESPYs - the event was also attended by fellow Olympian Aly Raisman.

"Celebrated some incredibly inspiring athletes last night as well as the 50th anniversary of title IX. There has been so much progress made but we still have a lot more work to do. We got this 💪🏻," Lindsey captioned her photo.