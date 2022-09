The Celtics were linked with a move for Kevin Durant. That trade would've cost them Jaylen Brown and maybe even Marcus Smart, so they decided to stay put.

Ime Udoka proved to be what they needed to get over the hump and go back to the ultimate stage, so props to the front office for walking away from the temptation of trading for a superstar and breaking up their core.

Now, with Brogdon, they might as well get the job done.