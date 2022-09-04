'I Get Nothing Out Of Sharing All Of This': Britney Spears Opens Up About Declining Oprah's Interview

"I get nothing out of sharing all of this. I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down proper interview."

Britney Spears is again making headlines worldwide after posting a 22-minute audio clip (now deleted) of herself venting about her life and family. Since her 13-year conservatorship ended, the Hold Me Closer singer has been at odds with her family - ex-husband, parents, children, and sister. She refused to have a sit-down but chose to speak when she felt like it.