According to Kenya Moore, who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season, she feels that being invited to star on both Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one, which aired on Peacock in 2021 and Dancing With the Stars season 30, which aired on ABC that same year, "renewed" her.

"It renewed me. When you are shown to be a 'villain' for so many years in a particular environment and then you take me out of that and put me in a brand-new group of girls to start over and see how I interact with other people, you start to really see the truth," she explained on In the Know.