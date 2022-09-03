'This Is Wild': Sydney Sweeney Responds To Backlash After Her Controversial Photos

It looks like Euphoria’s drama is happening on and off the show. The actors who played the well-known characters are now dealing with issues of their own; people are watching these problems once more. Sydney Sweeney is the latest cast member to know what this off-show drama feels like.

This time it's not boys-related drama.

Sweeney has two 2022 Emmys nominations. One of them is “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – 2022” for her role in Euphoria, and the other is “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – 2022” for her role in The White Lotus.

The 24-year-old actress certainly has a bright future. However, this bright future is not the topic for which people are blowing up her Twitter notifications.