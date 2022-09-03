What Jessica Alba Eats In A Day To Fuel Her Active Lifestyle

Closeup of Jessica Alba wearing center-parted ponytail
Shutterstock | 564025

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

As a career woman and fitness fanatic with a very active lifestyle, Jessica Alba needs a nutrition plan that will support her energy needs. In addition, she has always been into clean eating and favors foods that combat inflammation, aside from providing a boost of energy.

With such specific nutrition goals, the 41-year-old actress and businesswoman enlisted the help of certified nutritionist and celebrity wellness coach Kelly LeVeque, several years ago to map out a diet plan that suited her needs. Leveque shared the plan she created with Well+Good. Read below.

'Healthy Mindset'

Jessica Alba posing in strapless navy dress
Shutterstock | 673594

The health expert and founder of the nutrition consulting business, Be Well, said that Alba came to her because she was always exhausted from her jampacked schedule as an actress, mother, and Honest Company entrepreneur. It was a good thing, though, that she had a “healthy mindset” to begin with, and Leveque only had to change some things in her diet so she could get more energy out of it.

Breakfast

Smoothie in a blender
Shutterstock | 216974239

Leveque’s breakfast recommendation for the Honey actress was her Fab Four Smoothie consisting of one serving of protein, one to two tablespoons of almond butter, one to two tablespoons of chia seeds, a handful of greens, and one to two cups of almond milk. Alba liked to add fruit, but her coach limited that to 1/3 of a frozen banana to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.

Leveque said she also had a chia seed pudding recipe she taught her client as another breakfast option.

Lunch And Dinner

Jessica Alba posing in beaded silver dress
Shutterstock | 564025

For Alba’s lunch and dinner, Leveque suggested a Fab Four meal, the “four” being protein, fat, fiber, and greens. Although the health coach wouldn’t recommend a high-carb diet which could cause a spike in blood sugar levels, Alba wanted “the freedom to choose to have some carbs.” The compromise was that she could have one carb per meal, limited to one serving size.

Leveque also made her client reduce her soy intake, saying that soy is full of phytoestrogens that could potentially cause health issues.

Snack

The Sin City star’s favorite snack option was something she and her wellness guru ultimately agreed on. Alba loved guacamole, and Leveque said she was “100 percent” okay with it because “the main ingredient—avocado—is a source of healthy fat.”

Leveque only had good words for Alba as a client, saying, “She has such a strong intellectual curiosity, loves to geek out on the science behind nutrition, and truly enjoys understanding the how and why.”

