What Jessica Alba Eats In A Day To Fuel Her Active Lifestyle

As a career woman and fitness fanatic with a very active lifestyle, Jessica Alba needs a nutrition plan that will support her energy needs. In addition, she has always been into clean eating and favors foods that combat inflammation, aside from providing a boost of energy.

With such specific nutrition goals, the 41-year-old actress and businesswoman enlisted the help of certified nutritionist and celebrity wellness coach Kelly LeVeque, several years ago to map out a diet plan that suited her needs. Leveque shared the plan she created with Well+Good. Read below.