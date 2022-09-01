Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Pups

These days Aniston is heavily promoting her hair care line called LolaVie . Last month she was very excited to show off the brand’s latest product on the company’s IG page where she also shares hair care tips and how-to videos.

The movie star actress was approached to join the LolaVie family five years ago by Elizabeth Arden veterans and current LolaVie co-founders Joel Ronkin and Amy Sachs. Aniston, who is known for her flowy blond mane from her iconic role as Rachael in the TV sitcom Friends, quickly caught “the bug” for formulating to become a part of creating the products, which boast natural, plant-based ingredients.