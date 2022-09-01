It’s been a peaceful month of August for Jennifer Aniston and her furry friends - well, on social media at least. The Friends alum has been hanging out a lot at home these days with her best buds Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, and has generously shared some adorable snaps with her 40.7 million Instagram followers.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Pups
Morning Love
Earlier this month (Friday, August 12), Aniston, 53, started her morning lazing on the couch with her Great Pyrenees mix, Lord Chesterfield, and Schnauzer mix, Clyde. “Morning 🥰,” she wrote in the caption of a slider of three lovable photos, which snagged over 700k Likes, and a swarm of doting comments, including a few from some very famous friends. Actress, Julia Roberts, replied, “Pup Love 😍” on Jen’s post, while gal pal Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Sweet doggie cuddles 😍”. Amy Sedaris on the other hand flooded her comment with heart icons.
Goodnight Love
In another IG upload today (Wednesday, August 31), The Break Up star again shared some more dog love with fans. This time the gang seemed to be heading off to bed. “Night 🙃❤️🐾,” she wrote on a photo of Lord Chesterfield and Clyde cozied up on the couch.
Marley Doppelgänger
For many of Jen’s fans, photos of Lord Chesterfield reminded them a lot of her 2008 furry co-star Marley from the movie Marley And Me with Owen Wilson. “Marley?,” one fan commented on one of the Murder Mystery actress’s posts, which set off the waterworks for others. “Oh don’t! Will never watch that film again!😭,” replied one person. While another got their hopes up, wishing for a sequel, “Don't give me hope,” she wrote.
The Aniston Pup Clan
Lord Chesterfield, who was adopted at the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles, is the latest addition to the Aniston pup clan. He joined the family in October 2020. The Switch actress – an unconditional animal lover, currently has three dogs; in addition to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, she also has a Pit Bull named Sophie. The trio is much more than just dogs to her, but are rather her four-legged children. She previously had two other dogs — Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi — who sadly died in 2019 and 2011, respectively.
LolaVie Co-Founder
These days Aniston is heavily promoting her hair care line called LolaVie. Last month she was very excited to show off the brand’s latest product on the company’s IG page where she also shares hair care tips and how-to videos.
The movie star actress was approached to join the LolaVie family five years ago by Elizabeth Arden veterans and current LolaVie co-founders Joel Ronkin and Amy Sachs. Aniston, who is known for her flowy blond mane from her iconic role as Rachael in the TV sitcom Friends, quickly caught “the bug” for formulating to become a part of creating the products, which boast natural, plant-based ingredients.