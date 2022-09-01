Jessie James Decker and her spouse Eric Decker are a power couple in their own right. While they have a family, and successful careers, to cater to, this sexy duo does not hesitate to make out time for themselves. The way the duo makes marriage admirable is second to none, always serving public display of affection. Jessie took to Instagram to share some unwinding moments with her hubby.
Jessie James Decker In Bikini Packs On The PDA With 'Make Out Buddy'
A Sexy Couple
The mother-of-three kids shared snaps from her vacation moment with her hubby, Eric Decker. The couple was captured alongside the beach view having a nice time. In the passionate picture, the singer wore a two-piece red bikini, which she complemented with sunglasses.
Her hair was packed in a bun style as Eric carried her to his waist, they were captured while locking lips passionately. For Eric, he also served the beach vibes as he wore blue shorts while leaving his upper body bare. This moment of bliss was well received by many of her fans as they stamped it with 127,655 likes.
Love Birds Time At The Beach
The Wanted singer is lucky to have someone who celebrates her the way her husband does. Recently, she was seen having a nice time with her spouse who gave her the treat to celebrate her new music that has just been released. The duo transported us to the beach in this lovely moment. Jessie wore a multicolored two-piece bikini which kept her sculpted abs and toned legs in full view, she complemented the look with a pair of sunglasses. Eric also wore black shorts, he held a black face cap and finished up with aviator sunglasses.
A Glance Into Jessie And Eric's Relationship
Per Us Weekly, Jessie and Eric started dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. The I Look So Good singer opened up on how the duo met. Prior to the time of their meeting, she has already made a decision that whoever wants to be with her had to chase her. Thankfully, resilient Eric did chase her.
Eric and Jessie got engaged in 2012 and got married the following year in Colorado, the duo has three beautiful kids together.
Parenthood Improved Eric And Jessie's Relationship
The Lights Down Low crooner opened up on her Parenthood journey. According to Jessie, Having kids together has made their relationship stronger and made the duo closer.
She went ahead to say that their kids were created out of love, and it is one of the things they have in common. Have the same goal to love them, take care of them, and give them the best life they can.
Eric has been seen severally gushing about his marriage to the singer. In 2019, he called his wife the perfect complement to him.