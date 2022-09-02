Sexting Mistakes That All Guys Make

A great tip from datingmetrics.com is this: "If a girl sends you dirty messages, don’t take this as your cue to text her in a way you would with a sex line worker employed by Babestation!

Refrain from discussing strange fetishes like urination or feet sucking until you’re truly comfortable with her.

When you start sexting a girl, don’t get carried away and think you’re starring in a porno. Sexting isn’t some battle to determine who’s the more X-Rated texter. Any money-shot talk of “jizzing over a girl’s face” should be avoided! The same goes for potty talk. You’re hardly going to turn a girl on by informing her of your daily shitting rituals or how the Indian curry you just devoured is causing you to experience gale-force winds in the nether regions. Keep your sexts somewhat tasteful and defecation free.".