Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Killer Physique In A Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is looking better than ever this summer. The 35-year-old reality star and Uncommon James founder continues to delight her Instagram followers with her style, and it was swimwear game strong recently as she showed off a cute bikini look. Sizzling in a white bathing suit, the blonde showcased her toned figure in a plunging and off-white beach look, adding in a hat and a smile as she was snapped outdoors. Kristin was hanging out near a beachy path leading to the ocean. She tagged herself in Turks and Caicos, writing: "We love our lil modern family."

