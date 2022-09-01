Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Bodycon Dress For 'Mayfair Witches'

36-year-old Alexandra Daddario went back to work immediately after her unique New Orleans wedding to Andrew Form, two months ago. The actress announced her part in the upcoming AMC series Mayfair Witches earlier this year following the end of another project.

This month, she shared a slideshow showing her 22.5 million followers first look stills from the series.

There's no doubt about her acting prowess as she's appeared in movies such as Baywatch, We Summon Darkness, and series including the famous Percy Jackson, The White Lotus, New Girl, True Detective, and much more.