Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Bodycon Dress For 'Mayfair Witches'

36-year-old Alexandra Daddario went back to work immediately after her unique New Orleans wedding to Andrew Form, two months ago. The actress announced her part in the upcoming AMC series Mayfair Witches earlier this year following the end of another project.

This month, she shared a slideshow showing her 22.5 million followers first look stills from the series.

There's no doubt about her acting prowess as she's appeared in movies such as Baywatch, We Summon Darkness, and series including the famous Percy Jackson, The White Lotus, New Girl, True Detective, and much more.

'Mayfair Witches' Is Coming

Daddario looked beautiful in a casual bodycon black dress with her black hair styled in a neat low bun. The next slides showed her interacting with her co-stars in different scenes.

The movie series is based on the novel series by late gothic fantasy writer, Anne Rice. It centers on a family of witches whose fortunes have been guided by a spirit.

The series of photos she posted included her character Dr. Rowan Fielding, a San Francisco-based neurosurgeon, dressed in a black gown with a gold neck chain; as well as a mirror selfie with the hairstylist.

Summertime Fun And Post Wedding Glow

Daddario looked beautiful in this blue and white print summery dress paired with a messy chignon and matte makeup. She used black eyeliner to form a cat-eye wing and accentuated her lips with a rosy pink matte lipstick. In another shot, Daddario showed off her full-length as she captured herself in a happy twirl before ending the slide with a close-up of her face showing her studded earring.

Everyday Is Abs Day

Daddario showed off her fit muscles in a new Aerie sports two-piece consisting of camo joggers and an army green mesh sports top with the waistband of her biker shorts peeking out. She joked about this being her new favorite look saying,

"Yes, from now on I will only be answering the door in SMOOTHEZ by @aerie!"

Daddario Joins The Cast Of 'Wildflower'

Daddario is featured in the movie Wildflower which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this August. Deadline announced that it's a coming-of-age dark comedy showing a daughter navigating life with a disabled parent and an eccentric extended family.

In the sneak peek she shared via Instagram, Daddario sat at the dining table alongside her other co-stars while the main star, Jean Smart stood at the head of the table wearing a floral dress.

