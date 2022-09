But feelings aside, the true storyline was the Dodgers' superiority. Dave Roberts' team continues to prove that they can handle every single rival they face, getting the best out of the Mets in a potential playoff preview.

Their depth was tested once again, and they delivered, and that's the kind of momentum you want to ride when you're facing the second-best team in your league.

Now, Buck Showalter and the Mets will look to bounce back and even things up with Jacob deGrom on the mound. But as spectacular as he is, they can always rely on Tyler Anderson, who's posted a 2.69 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 140.2 IP this season.