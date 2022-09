But all good things eventually come to an end. Draymond Green is reportedly looking to sign a lucrative contract extension right away, and the team has no intention of ability to do so.

Green could reportedly try and force a trade to get the money he feels he's owed, putting the Dubs in an awkward position as they look to keep the band together for as long as they can.

Should that be the case, we believe his hometown Detroit Pistons would be a logical destination, and that they could get him for Kelly Olynyk, Hamidou Diallo, Jalen Duren, and two first-round picks.