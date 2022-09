The Hornets' plans for the offseason took a drastic change. Miles Bridges' domestic assault scandal prevented them from signing him to a big contract, but they will also miss his production on the court.

With that in mind, we believe the Hornets will be quite aggressive on the trade market. They have a young, budding roster and could be in the mix for a playoff spot, but they need to address their struggles in the paint to even have a shot.

That's why we believe they could try and trade Gordon Hayward, a 2023 first-round pick (top-10 protected), and a 2023 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes.