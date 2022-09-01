During the Monday morning tea segment, the 48-year-old gave points for fans to guess the co-star. Jen claimed the co-star has donated to Ted Cruz's presidential campaign four times and gave a racist comment about her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah who is black and from Compton. The co-star also allegedly compared her to Moana while she was from Tongan Descent and asked her, "Your people have the coolest hair; can I touch it?"

According to Page Six, Jen also claimed the co-star told her not to talk about her mental health or medication for depression on the show, as that information would be used against her. She also accused the co-star of calling her son the 'N-word without specifying which of her sons (Sharrieff Jr. or Omar). Finally, she claimed the co-star stated she liked the "big black one best", apparently referring to men's genitalia, and teased that she has "receipts."