With that in mind, we believe the Milwaukee Bucks could wait until the first couple of months of the season has gone by before making a big move.

You know they're tight in terms of the salary cap, but they also have several expiring contracts that could smoothen a deal to put more talent around Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

That's why we believe they could be in the mix for both Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, assuming they're not traded by January when the newly-signed players become trade eligible. If that's the case, the Indiana Pacers could get Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, George Hill, Grayson Allen, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick in return for the star duo.