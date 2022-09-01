Christina Aguilera Sizzles In Liquid-Effect Glitter Dress

Aguilera's support for the LGBTQ+ community goes way back. In 2022, her "Beautiful" track was dubbed an unofficial anthem for the group, and she's revisited her support this year during Pride month. In June, she told fans:

"Pride is the biggest representation of freedom and self expression. It means living your best life out loud, unafraid, fearless. These are all things that truly mean the world to me and have always been a part of my message and my music. I’m so grateful and honored to have had the love and support of the LGBTQIA+ community for 20+ years, and to have been able to share these moments and live out some of my fantasies with them."