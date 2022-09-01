Christina Aguilera Sizzles In Liquid-Effect Glitter Dress

Christina Aguilera is stunning in a sizzling and liquid-effect dress. The 41-year-old pop singer continues to delight her 8 million+ Instagram followers, and one photo has been turning heads. Earlier this year, the Grammy winner showcased her iconic curves in a deep blue and sequin dress, one clinging to her hourglass figure and definitely showcasing her tiny waist. Aguilera posed with dramatic blue eyeshadow to match her dress, also wearing latex gloves for an extra snazzy finish. She used a purple heart emoji to caption her post.