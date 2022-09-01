McKayla Maroney In Bikini Highlights Gymnast Figure

McKayla Maroney is always popular in swimwear. The former athlete and Gold Medal winner put her gymnast body on show earlier this year, posting for her 1 million+ Instagram followers and stunning the camera as usual. The Olympian posed poolside and in a hot pink bikini to promote her latest business venture, one seeing her drop a lip gloss with Miage Skincare. Sizzling with her toned abs and legs on show, McKayla told her followers:

"Ecstatic to be announcing my partnership with Miage Skincare today!! We just launched our lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it."

