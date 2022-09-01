How Jennifer Lopez Mastered Pole Dancing For 'Hustlers' And Super Bowl Halftime Show

When it comes to fitness and dancing, it seems Jennifer Lopez can do anything. But when she was preparing for her role as a pole dancer in the 2019 film Hustlers, the 53-year-old actress and singer had to start from scratch.

“I mean, this is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned,” she said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel. “It might be the hardest.”

For the role, she transformed part of her home into a studio – complete with a pole and Marley flooring – and underwent a crash course under trainer Johanna Sapakie.