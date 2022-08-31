'There's A Lot Of Rumors': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga On Being Hit With Cheating Reports Amid Season 13

During the August 28 event, Melissa Gorga admitted that when it comes to the biggest test her and Joe Gorga's marriage has faced during their time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it was “almost definitely the rumors.”

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa told Us Weekly.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may have heard, Melissa was allegedly accused of cheating on Joe with a family friend, prompting the two of them to back out of Teresa Giudice's August 6 wedding to now-husband Luis Ruelas.