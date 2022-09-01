'The Invitation': A Classic Gothic Movie Ruined By Its Trailer

It is important to mention that the movie is loosely-inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula, so audiences have an idea of what to expect.

Young American woman Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) chooses to get a DNA test after losing her mother to see if she has any other living ancestors. She meets Oliver (Hugh Skinner), a long-lost cousin, at a restaurant and discovers they are related. Oliver then invites Evie to a wedding in England, allowing her to meet the rest of her family.

When Evie arrives, she is amazed by her aristocratic host, Walter (Thomas Doherty), and his opulent home. Throughout her stay, he pursues her until she accepts his proposal.

Meanwhile, as the day of the wedding Oliver invited Evie for approaches, she asks more questions about the bride and groom's identity and location. However, she receives evasive and mysterious responses. Eventually, she unravels the puzzle and discovers that this family has a shady surprise in store for her.

It turns out Evie is the bride-to-be and chosen as Walter's spouse. But, as she struggles to flee her dangerous and brutal hosts, his charm quickly becomes a menace. If Evie wants to survive this nightmare and see another day, she will have to fight her way out.