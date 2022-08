In a message shared to her Twitter page on August 27, Lisa Vanderpump, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and currently starring on Vanderpump Rules, confirmed the passing of Rosé.

"Such sadness today at Villa Rosa," Vanderpump wrote of her massive mansion in Beverly Hills. "Our little horse Rosè passed away unexpectedly last night a frantic dash to hospital after she collapsed."

And according to Vanderpump, it wasn't just she who was devastated by the loss of her animal.

"Diamonds is crying for her…us too," she continued of herself and husband Ken Todd, who've shown off their pets for years on the Bravo shows.