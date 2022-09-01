Kelly Rohrbach Is Stunning In A White Swimsuit

Retired Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach has done a great job of staying out of the spotlight. The 32-year-old actress made a life for herself with American attorney Steuart Walton and her child but she's back in the headlines.

Her ex-boyfriend, Oscar award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio recently broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone thereby reigniting the theory that he doesn't date women past that age.

Rohrbach and DiCaprio dated briefly in 2015 then they broke up about a year later. Regardless of the buzz, let's reminisce on the good old days when Rohrbach blessed her fans with vacation pictures and videos on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see the posts.

Ready For The Week

We wish we could jump into the ocean from a luxurious boat like Rohrbach in this white one-piece swimwear. The high-cut hip and low-cut backline accentuated her slender figure and toned muscles. Everything about the video created happiness, peace, and every positive feeling you can think of. She jumped in feet-first letting her side-swept loose curls fly freely in the cool ocean breeze.

Yoga Time On The Beach

We miss the days when Rohrback flaunted her flexibility and bikini body on the beach like this shot of her doing a handstand (elbow stand). The model cum actress wore a leopard print two-piece bikini exposing her muscles as she positioned her body in the upside-down yoga pose. She was all smiles as she balanced on her elbows with her hands behind her head and her legs lifted up straight.

Last Days As A Single Woman

The last social media post she made via Instagram was in 2018 before getting married to Walton. She'd taken a trip to the Bahamas with her husband who was then her fiancé and some friends for their pre-wedding party. They enjoyed their last days as single people partying on the beach and making lifelong memories. For fans, it was the last time they got a glimpse of her life on the internet.

Continuing Humanitarian Work

Despite her radio silence and the dearth of information about her on the internet, it's possible that Rohrbach is focused on her charitable and humanitarian services. In 2018, she advocated for change via music saying, "children all over the world with free music and arts education."

Then she asked her followers to,

"Join the movement to change lives. Invest in Children! Invest in the future! Invest in Love!"

