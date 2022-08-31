'I'm Quitting My Job': Priscilla Block Reveals How Her Taylor Swift Encounter Inspired Her To Chase Her Dreams

Priscilla Block is an American singer and songwriter who specializes in country music. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, after completing high school in order to pursue a career in country music. She composed and recorded the song Just About Over You, which debuted on her Tik Tok account in 2020. It then became widely popular.

On August 29, 2022, Priscilla appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her appearance, she spoke about the Just About Over You viral moment that changed her life, twerking on TikTok to support body positivity, and how a brief encounter with Taylor Swift motivated her to leave her day job.

