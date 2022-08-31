'I'm Quitting My Job': Priscilla Block Reveals How Her Taylor Swift Encounter Inspired Her To Chase Her Dreams

Priscilla Block is an American singer and songwriter who specializes in country music. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, after completing high school in order to pursue a career in country music. She composed and recorded the song Just About Over You, which debuted on her Tik Tok account in 2020. It then became widely popular. 

On August 29, 2022, Priscilla appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her appearance, she spoke about the Just About Over You viral moment that changed her life, twerking on TikTok to support body positivity, and how a brief encounter with Taylor Swift motivated her to leave her day job.

Priscilla And Kelly Clarkson Gush Over Each Other

The Thick Thighs star's interview started with her and host Kelly Clarkson gushing over their obsession for each other. 

"I love you. I love you!" Kelly said after pulling out her elbow to her guest for a special greeting. 

"Oh my God! I'm freaking out. I'm obsessed with you," Priscilla said as she got to her seat.

Kelly expressed how much she loves the singer as she detailed how she looked up her songs on Spotify. 

"You're like one of the new artists I did…I literally was listening, and, true story, and I was like, 'who is this'? And I started looking you up on Spotify. I love your vibes. I love your songs, I love your voice. I love everything about you."

A Miraculous Encounter With Taylor Swift

Priscilla shared an inspirational story about how she decided to quit her job and not give up on her music career after meeting Taylor Swift. 

"And that day Taylor Swift was driving by and I was leaving work and I was wearing this Taylor Swift T-shirt [she said pointing at the screen with a picture of her in the exact t-shirt]. And she was just driving by and saw me standing there and was like, 'Hey, I love your shirt.'"

Priscilla revealed what she said to herself after the brief encounter, "I'm like, 'I'm quitting my job, I'm quitting school and I'm gonna go figure this out. I don't know how to do it but I'm gonna figure it out.'"

Priscilla Shares How TikTok Influenced Her Success Story

With TikTok playing a huge role in Priscilla's success story, Kelly asked her to explain how it happened. 

"So, I'm four months behind on my rent and I have to move outta my apartment. So TikTok was just like the app that everyone was talking about. I'm thinking it's this dancing app. I'm learning the WAP in my kitchen and impersonating the Kardashians."

She explained how she didn't know the videos would help her launch her career. But fortunately for her, as she made cover videos and videos of her original songs, her original songs started blowing up. 

It was her song Just About Over You that completely changed her life. 

"And then I wrote a song called, Just About Over You. And I released it within like three weeks of writing it. I knew that there was gonna be some sort of moment but I had no clue that my life was just going to completely change," she added.

Priscilla Inspires With Her Song 'Thick Thighs'

Priscilla did another song on body positivity called Thick Thighs and shared the inspiration behind the song during her appearance. 

"I think there was just something so freeing in writing that song, you know. And If I can inspire anybody to love their self…" she said before getting distracted by the song's video where she twerked. 

Kelly wasn't lying when she gushed about loving Priscilla's vibes. She is such an adorable person. Thus, it wasn't surprising that her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show was so much fun. 

