Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Yellow Dress For 'Meet Cute' First Look

30 years ago, Kaley Cuoco, now a 36-year-old actress and producer, made her film debut in the thriller television film Quicksand: No Escape (1992). Since then, she's starred in the hit sitcom series, The Big Bang Theory, and now the thriller comedy, The Flight Attendant.

It's almost time for Cuoco and Pete Davidson to steal our hearts in the upcoming rom-com Meet Cute. The duo first announced the production of their movie last year after her first Emmy nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant.