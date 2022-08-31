Penelope Cruz Stuns In Sheer Leopard Dress

Penelope Cruz, at 48 years old, is a Spanish superstar that has been in some of the world's most acclaimed films on both sides of the Atlantic. The now iconic actress has been a fixture in Hollywood since the early 2000s, first gaining attention starring alongside Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky. That thriller, which also starred Cameron Diaz, significantly elevated her status in the industry, and she went on to many other roles that showcased her talents as a versatile performer.

These days, Penelope works as a brand ambassador and unofficial muse to a number of fashion labels and is considered a fashionista in her own right. When Penelope hits the red carpet, her fans can expect to be amazed at how glammed out she is, and of course, poised. With more than 6.2 million followers on her Instagram account, it is there that her biggest fans can keep track of her life in front of and behind the cameras. Although she is a relatively private person for a celebrity, some of her captions are stunning and personal.