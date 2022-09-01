Kate Beckinsale And Cat Clive Hit The Pool For A Fun Day

In new photos shared on Instagram this week, Clive is seen chilling on a giant inflatable swan in the pool beside his celebrity mom. Wearing his embroidered embellished denim shorts, the pampered pussycat looked completely unbothered by the blue watery mass below.

“One is never too old, too grey or too furry to discover new joys #clive”, Kate wrote on the post.

Fans of course simply loved how cool Clive looked on the water. “There’s no cat cooler than Clive,” said one IG follower on the post. Another person said, “That cat is living the dream 👏😍.” And, “Clive is a vibe ❤️,” added another. While, one fan said there was no way his cat would even get into a pool, “Omg… my cat would never 🤣 he'd freak out, pop the floaty then freak out even more falling in the water lmao.”

Mom, Just Chill

Clive even looked chiller on his inflatable swan than his movie star mama, who looked a little shaky on hers. The pink bikini-wearing actress couldn’t seem to catch her balance in one of the video clips - although she looked more in awe of Clive’s chill demeanor.