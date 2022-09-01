Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Post-Breakup Fitness Secrets

Wellness is important to Khloe. When speaking to Glamour UK she said: "Taking care of yourself is so important. I sometimes like to just take a break and disconnect, spend time with my family, friends, and most importantly my daughter. This time has allowed me to spend time with the people I love most, who also bring me a sense of calm and I’m so grateful for that. She added about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her mental health: "It is so important for my mental health o stay active, so I try to exercise every day. Being at the gym is my ‘me’ time. I also love to spend some quiet moments by myself for prayer and self-reflection. Some of my favorite moments are also enjoying my coffee with Dose & Co before I get my day started.