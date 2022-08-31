'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Employs Security, Alleging Death Threats

Diana, however, denied the speculations in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her accusers are currently “threatening” her and her loved ones. “I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyberbullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” the entrepreneur wrote. “To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear. Please stop.”

Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars Diana, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne played out on camera and online.