Jennifer Aniston is having a great time this summer, and she took to Instagram to let her fans know what she's been up to. However, the actress is reminiscing about her time with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in this post. The Friends actress shared a glimpse of her sunny vacation with Jason and his wife Amanda and a plea for them to return to the beach. We can see why Jennifer is eager to return to her vacation after seeing their tropical photos.
Jennifer Aniston Clocks Over 2 Million Views In Bikini
Basking In Sunshine
About a month ago, the actress shared a photo of herself tanning in a stunning black swimsuit and a wide-brimmed hat. Her signature golden blonde hair fell over her shoulders in free-flowing waves, and she wore light-colored sunglasses. Her wavy hair gave the impression that she was makeup-free. Jennifer captioned her most recent post with suitable emojis, including a waving hand, a sun, and a red heart. Keep scrolling for more photos.
Jennifer Proves She's Still A Hottie In Bikini
The Friends star gave us a full view of what she wore to the beach this time, whereas the first post only teased her bikini top. The Morning Show host shared a collection of photos from her recent tropical vacation on Instagram, and it's no surprise that she's mastered the effortless beachy swimsuit look. A vacation goal is to make waves in a mismatched bikini while wearing a sun hat for protection. In one, she walks the beach with friends; in another, she poses for a selfie while suntanning; in yet another, she's deeply engaged in vacation mode, lying down in a lounge chair, bathing suit, with a sun hat draped over her face.
Jennifer's Hair Secret
Undoubtedly, Aniston had her go-to LolaVie (her haircare brand) products on hand to refresh her waves while relaxing. However, something tells us that ocean water, her Perfecting Leave-In, and her Glossing Detangler are the ideal trio.
Aniston revealed her top hair tip in a May interview with British Vogue to protect it at all costs—from the heat in the salon chair and from damaging UV rays on vacation.
Aniston Maintains A Workout Schedule
Aniston says she likes to do pilates, yoga, and cardio exercises to stay sculpted at 53. According to her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, she works out very early and believes that the beginning of the day is the best time to work out. Her typical workout consists of ab work, strength training, and boxing.