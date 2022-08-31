Jennifer Aniston Clocks Over 2 Million Views In Bikini

Undoubtedly, Aniston had her go-to LolaVie (her haircare brand) products on hand to refresh her waves while relaxing. However, something tells us that ocean water, her Perfecting Leave-In, and her Glossing Detangler are the ideal trio.

Aniston revealed her top hair tip in a May interview with British Vogue to protect it at all costs—from the heat in the salon chair and from damaging UV rays on vacation.