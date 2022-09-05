The 7 Horrific Murders Of The 'Baton Rouge Serial Killer' Derrick Todd Lee

There was no singular method to Derrick Todd Lee's murders, but there were similarities in the cases.

The majority of the murders had occurred in the general area of Louisiana State University. Many of the victims, including Charlotte Murray Pace, attended the school. Amidst the killings, female students were left rattled and terrified.

"It was scary. It could have been any of us," a surviving student later commented.

In the later years of his killing spree, none of the victims had their cell phones on or near their person after their death. Lee must have taken their phones before fleeing the scene. There were also very few signs of forced entry.

As for the murders themselves, the causes of death were inconsistent. Some of the women had been stabbed, others had their throats cut, and the rest were either strangled or beaten to death.

Most of the victims, with the exception of Geralyn DeSoto, had been sexually assaulted prior to their death. Some accounts claim that the murders were random, while others say that he stalked these women leading up to their death, peeping into their windows at night.

It is hard to know exactly why Derrick Todd Lee committed his murders, especially since they spent so long looking for the wrong person.